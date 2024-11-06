Weather Forecast for November 7

On Thursday, cloudy weather, with rain at night in some areas of the Absheron Peninsula and in Baku is expected. The moderate north-western wind will change to a north-eastern direction during the day. The air temperature at night will range from +5 to +8°C, and during the day, it will be between +12 and +16°C. The humidity will be 70-75% at night and 55-60% during the day.

In the regions of Azerbaijan, rain is expected in some eastern areas. There may be fog in some places, with a western wind.

In the lowlands, the temperature at night will be +3 to +7°C, and during the day, it will range from +12 to +17°C. In the mountains, at night, temperatures will drop to -2 to -5°C, and during the day, it will be between +3 and +7°C.