Charles Michel
Charles Michel to Participate in COP29 Summit
On November 12-13, Charles Michel, President of the European Council, will visit Baku to participate in the COP29 summit of world leaders.
- 7 November 2024, 13:26
On 5 November, the Armenian Foreign Ministry received Azerbaijan's new peace treaty proposals. Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan told reporters on Thursday.
- 7 November 2024, 12:42
A new road Beyukshor-Pirshagi, which will connect the capital with the northern shore of Absheron, was inaugurated on 7 November. According to an official report, President Ilham Aliyev attended the ceremony.
- 7 November 2024, 12:14
Ahead of the COP29 climate change conference, Azerbaijan is using the event to improve the image of its authoritarian government. This is what the OCCRP (Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project), a European association of journalists and researchers on the corruption of government officials around the world, said in a report.
- 7 November 2024, 11:28
Mehralizadeh covered economic topics for 'Radio Azadliq', a radio station blocked in Azerbaijan and operating out of exile since 2014. His wife, Nargiz Mukhtarova, told ICPJ that she believes he was detained for his journalistic activities and interviews with independent media outlets in which he criticised government policies.
