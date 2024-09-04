Azerbaijan Embarks on Digital Transformation with ‘Paperless Government’ Initiative

In a bid to accelerate its digital transformation and address global environmental challenges, Azerbaijan today hosted an international conference titled “Paperless Government: The Environmental Impact of Digitalization and Innovation.” Organized by the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IRIA) in cooperation with the United Nations’ Azerbaijan office, the event is part of a broader series leading up to COP29, the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference.

Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Samir Mammadov, highlighted the country’s growing commitment to integrating environmental sustainability into its digital agenda. "Digitalization and innovation are pivotal in shaping our future,” Mammadov remarked, emphasizing Azerbaijan's focus on using these tools to promote sustainable development and protect the environment. He underscored that the upcoming COP29 summit would provide Azerbaijan with a global stage to showcase its green initiatives through digital transformation and innovative solutions.

The conference, centered on fostering cross-sector collaboration to address climate challenges, featured a series of presentations on successful models of integrating digital and ecological sustainability. Participants from around the world shared strategies on leveraging technology to support both environmental preservation and social welfare.

One of the focal points of the event was Azerbaijan’s ambitious Digital Document Circulation subsystem, a key component of its shift towards a “paperless government.” IRIA's I. Valiyeva described the initiative as a move toward greater efficiency and sustainability, stating that the system aims to reduce inter-agency data exchange times to under seven days and achieve 90% data accuracy. “This fully digital system will significantly reduce paper consumption between government agencies,” Valiyeva said.

The initiative is part of Azerbaijan’s broader effort to modernize its digital infrastructure. Mammadov outlined plans to introduce digital ID cards for 1 million citizens by 2026 and achieve 65% digital literacy across the population. By the end of 2024, Azerbaijan expects to provide high-speed internet access to all households under the “Online Azerbaijan” project, which has already connected 2.7 million homes to broadband services.

The Deputy Minister also addressed the country's broader digital agenda, highlighting the importance of education and science in supporting Azerbaijan’s digital transformation. The IRIA-led “Technest” Scholarship program has awarded over 8,000 scholarships, while the Holberton School is training a new generation of tech talent, with 43 graduates and 88 current students specializing in computer science and software development.

Mammadov also touted the environmental benefits of the Digital Document Circulation system. With over 1,000 organizations connected to the system and 500,000 documents processed digitally each month, the initiative saves more than 2,000 trees annually, marking a significant step toward Azerbaijan’s sustainability goals.

The system also offers clear operational advantages, enabling faster, more secure, and more efficient document handling. "This brings us closer to a truly paperless government and a sustainable digital future," Mammadov added.

UN Resident Coordinator Vladanka Andreeva echoed these sentiments, highlighting the global significance of Azerbaijan’s efforts. She pointed to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU)-backed initiative for a digital platform aimed at promoting a “green” transition through reduced greenhouse gas emissions in the ICT sector. Andreeva stressed that reducing paper usage is crucial not just for environmental protection but also for fostering a culture of responsible consumption across all levels of government.

Andreeva further emphasized that Azerbaijan's digital transformation aligns closely with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, particularly in terms of reducing waste and carbon emissions. The shift to digital processes is expected to contribute to broader climate action efforts across the region and beyond, while also making government operations more efficient, transparent, and data-driven.

The government’s commitment to digitalization is evident in the National E-Government Platform, which now offers nearly 500 services online. Azerbaijan is also advancing in the areas of social, customs, ecology, and agriculture, with digital data exchange systems and a National Data Center known as “Government Cloud” (G-cloud) already in place.

Looking ahead, R. Khalikov, a senior official at the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, outlined plans to introduce artificial intelligence on the “Mygov” platform by the end of this year, enabling citizens to interact with government services through AI-powered written or verbal queries. “Our goal is to achieve 85% satisfaction from citizens and businesses in their interactions with digital government services,” Khalikov stated.

Azerbaijan’s comprehensive strategy for digital development, which incorporates lessons from global leaders such as Estonia, Singapore, and South Korea, reflects the country's ambition to position itself as a digital leader in the region. The strategy emphasizes three key pillars: the digitalization of the state, society, and business, with a focus on creating economic value.

The "Online Azerbaijan" project, nearing completion, is a cornerstone of this strategy, alongside the introduction of a “Digital Code” to enhance regulatory frameworks. "This journey towards digital transformation is not only about technology but also about building the human capital needed for Azerbaijan’s future," concluded Shahin Aliyev, another official from the ministry.

As Azerbaijan races toward the COP29 summit, its digital initiatives underscore a broader vision of harnessing technology for environmental sustainability, efficient governance, and economic growth.