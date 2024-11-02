Azerbaijan Enacts New Civil Aviation Regulations to Enhance Flight Safety Standards

On September 1, The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has implemented new aviation regulations aimed at reinforcing the airworthiness, operational standards, and safety protocols for foreign-registered civil aircraft operating within its airspace. The decision, approved on October 31, establishes comprehensive guidelines for pre-flight checks, essential onboard documentation, and crew requirements, aligning with international standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

According to the regulation, foreign-registered aircraft entering or departing from Azerbaijan must comply with specific operational requirements, including possessing certificates of airworthiness and operational conformity. The measures are intended to ensure that these aircraft are equipped with essential navigation, communication, and surveillance technology, crucial for safe operations within Azerbaijan’s controlled airspace.

Pre-flight inspections now mandate the presence of sufficient oxygen supplies, fire extinguishers, life rafts, emergency medical kits, and collision avoidance systems. The aircraft crew is required to carry valid medical certificates and must abstain from alcohol, narcotics, and medications that could impair flight performance. Additionally, a range of documents, including flight manuals, maintenance logs, and weather forecasts, must be kept onboard.

Oversight and compliance monitoring will be managed by Azerbaijan’s State Civil Aviation Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport. These regulatory updates are part of Azerbaijan’s commitment to fostering safer air travel while aligning with global aviation safety protocols.