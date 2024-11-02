Fazil Gasymov
Trial of Fazil Gasymov postponed to 5 December
Trial of economist Fazil Gasymov, who is on a 143-day hunger strike in prison, has been postponed to December 5. This was reported to Turan by his relatives.
‘On 1 November, we had a meeting with Fazil at the penitentiary service medical facility. He is in a very serious condition and is suffering from numerous pains.
On 31 October, his trial was supposed to take place. However, without announcing the reasons, the trial was postponed to 5 December. Now Fazil is not allowed to hand over books either. He asked for the text of the Constitution. But even a book with the text of the Constitution was not allowed to be handed over to him,’ said a member of Gasymov's family.
According to him, Gasymov is being pressurised to give up his lawyer.
It ought to be noted that practical trials of all political prisoners have been postponed to late November-December, which is probably connected with the COP29 in Baku.
*Fazil Gasymov was arrested in Istanbul on 8 August 2023 and brought to Azerbaijan. He was accused of making counterfeit money together with Gubad Ibadoglu, a well-known economist and critic of the Azerbaijani government. But now Fazil Gasymov's criminal case is being considered separately from Ibadoglu's criminal case.
In detention, he has gone on hunger strike protesting against his illegal arrest.
