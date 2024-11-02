Zelensky
Zelensky urges West not to be passive observer
Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Western countries not to passively observe the dispatch of North Korean troops to Russia. According to him, Ukraine could hit the camps of North Korean troops in Russia if it had long-range weapons.
Ukraine sees all the places where North Korean soldiers congregate in Russia. ‘We could strike if we had this opportunity. It depends on the partners,’ the Ukrainian leader stressed in an evening video message on Friday, 1 November. However, America, Britain and Germany are watching, all waiting for the North Korean military to start attacking Ukrainians. We have to act,’ Zelensky said.
According to US data, 8,000 Koreans are ready to join the war on the side of Russia.
During her visit to Moscow on 1 November, North Korean Foreign Minister Choi Seong-hee assured that North Korea would ‘without looking back at anyone, powerfully’ support Russia in its ‘holy war’.
-
-
-
2 November 2024 13:49
Politics
-
2 November 2024, 14:43
Rescuers in northeastern Lebanon are racing to locate survivors in the aftermath of Israeli airstrikes that killed at least 52 people, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health. The strikes late Friday targeted Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, prompting evacuations and leaving several buildings in ruins with smoke visible over the area.
-
2 November 2024, 14:31
All defendants in the 'Abzas Media case' and their lawyers are not given copies of video recordings attached to the investigation materials, which is a violation of the right to defence. This was stated by lawyer Elchin Sadigov, defending the rights of 'Abzas Media' editor-in-chief Sevinj Vagifgyzy.
-
2 November 2024, 13:58
In late October, Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) reported that Russia has deployed over 7,000 North Korean soldiers to areas near Ukraine, transported by at least 28 military flights. According to Ukrainian sources, these DPRK troops are equipped with Russian-supplied weapons, including 60mm mortars, AK-12 rifles, PKK/PKM machine guns, SVD sniper rifles, Phoenix anti-tank missiles, and RPG-7 rocket launchers. They have also received night vision devices, thermal imagers, and other specialized gear.
-
2 November 2024, 13:55
Iran's Supreme National Security Council has decided to retaliate against Israel, Council member Esmail Kosari said.
