The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Zelensky urges West not to be passive observer

Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Western countries not to passively observe the dispatch of North Korean troops to Russia. According to him, Ukraine could hit the camps of North Korean troops in Russia if it had long-range weapons.

Ukraine sees all the places where North Korean soldiers congregate in Russia. ‘We could strike if we had this opportunity. It depends on the partners,’ the Ukrainian leader stressed in an evening video message on Friday, 1 November. However, America, Britain and Germany are watching, all waiting for the North Korean military to start attacking Ukrainians. We have to act,’ Zelensky said.

According to US data, 8,000 Koreans are ready to join the war on the side of Russia.

During her visit to Moscow on 1 November, North Korean Foreign Minister Choi Seong-hee assured that North Korea would ‘without looking back at anyone, powerfully’ support Russia in its ‘holy war’.

