Film of researcher arrested in Azerbaijan awarded at international festival

The short film ‘Fragments’ by Iqbal Abilov, a Talysh researcher arrested in Azerbaijan, has been awarded in the category ‘Best Science Fiction Film’ at the 'Monza International Film Festival' in Italy on 1 November.

Every two months, the 'Monza International Film Festival' selects outstanding films in different categories. ‘This recognition is a testament to Iqbal's artistic vision and creativity despite his current challenges. Thank you to all who support Iqbal,’ -- reads a statement published on https://igbal.info/news/01112024/best-sci-fi-picture, a website created by his friends and colleagues in defence of the young scholar following Abilov's arrest.

In spite of the fact that Abilov has lived nearly his entire conscious life in Belarus, the film was submitted to the festival from Azerbaijan.

Recall that the short feature film ‘Fragments’ was shot in 2023 and is dedicated to the topic of artificial intelligence. It tells the story of two androids in love, depicting various scenes from their daily lives. The androids' pastimes, their conversations and the way they look are virtually indistinguishable from humans. The film culminates in a car crash in which one of the androids is killed and another decides to commit suicide after learning that his partner has been permanently damaged in the accident.

The festival's awards will be presented at its gala on 1 September.

Meanwhile, Abilov's defense has submitted a new motion to transfer him to house arrest, since no active investigative actions are being carried out with him, and if remained at liberty he could continue his scientific activities.

*Igbal Abilov was detained on 22 July when he came to Azerbaijan to visit relatives. He is charged under Articles 274 (high treason), 281.3 (public calls directed against the state, committed on the instructions of foreign organizations or their representatives) and 283.1 (incitement of national, racial, social or religious hatred and enmity) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

In particular, it is alleged that all these offences were committed on the instructions of the Armenian special services.

Abilov denies the accusations and states that he was engaged exclusively in scientific activity. A large group of scientists from different countries of the world appealed to the Azerbaijani leadership with a request for assistance in Abilov's release. Human rights activists recognized Abilov as a political prisoner.