Azerbaijan invites German businessmen to participate in projects in liberated territories

About 180 German companies are successfully operating in Azerbaijan, and the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Germany has increased by 45.4% to $1.8 billion.

This was announced today during a meeting at the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan with a delegation headed by executive director of the German East Economic Association Michael Harms.

The meeting confirmed that Azerbaijan has a favourable investment environment for the activities of international partners, including German companies, especially as the successful experience of our cooperation stimulates the development of relations in various sectors of the economy. The visit of a large delegation of German companies interested in cooperation in industry, construction, renewable energy, agriculture, transport, logistics, ICT, finance, law, consulting and other fields to our country was the result of a meeting between the President of Azerbaijan and the business community during his visit to Germany.

At the meeting, the German businessmen were informed about the international and regional transport and logistics projects in which our country is the author and participant, as well as about the opportunities created by the "Central Corridor". The favourable investment climate created for businessmen in the industrial zones, including the FEZ "Alat", and the advantages for the residents were reported. It was emphasised that the increase of logistics and transport capacities in Azerbaijan opens wide opportunities for German companies to operate in the country.

It was noted at the meeting that the holding of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-29) in Azerbaijan is an indicator of the importance Azerbaijan attaches to the development of a "green" economy and the solution of global problems.

In turn, representatives of German companies voiced their proposals and expressed interest in participating in various spheres in Azerbaijan, as well as in public-private partnership projects and construction and restoration works in the territories liberated from occupation.--