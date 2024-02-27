AZAL Launches Ticket Sales for Flights to Tivat

Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, has launched ticket sales for flights from Baku to the resort city of Tivat in Montenegro. The first flight en route Baku-Tivat-Baku is scheduled on May 2.

The flights will be operated twice a week. In May, flights between Baku and Tivat will be performed once a week on Thursdays, and starting from June 10th, an additional frequency will be introduced in this route — on Mondays.