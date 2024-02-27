  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Sunny-20 C
  • Wednesday, 28 February 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(1 hour ago)
AZAL Launches Ticket Sales for Flights to Tivat

AZAL Launches Ticket Sales for Flights to Tivat

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

AZAL Launches Ticket Sales for Flights to Tivat

Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, has launched ticket sales for flights from Baku to the resort city of Tivat in Montenegro. The first flight en route Baku-Tivat-Baku is scheduled on May 2.

The flights will be operated twice a week. In May, flights between Baku and Tivat will be performed once a week on Thursdays, and starting from June 10th, an additional frequency will be introduced in this route — on Mondays.

Leave a review

Social

Qubad İbadoğluna qarşı yeni ittiham? – Qardaşı Qalib Bayramov Çətin sualda


InvestPro Azerbaijan Baku & Turkiye Istanbul 2024 – two conferences in one shot

Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line