Over the past two months, 13 thousand people have been vaccinated against measles in Azerbaijan
From December 27 to this day, 12,882 people have been vaccinated against measles, mumps and rubella in Azerbaijan, the message of TABIB (Association for the Management of territorial medical institutions).
According to the national vaccination calendar, immunization for children is carried out in two stages: at the age of one year and 6 years. "The period between the 1st and 2nd doses in people who have never been vaccinated, older than 6 years old, should be at least 4 weeks. People who previously received only the 1st dose against measles, mumps and rubella should receive only one vaccination," TABIB reports.
