The mother of a student arrested in Iran appeals to Ilham Aliyev

Dilara Askerova, the mother of Azerbaijani student Farid Safarli, who was arrested in Iran, appealed to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva. In an appeal posted on Facebook, Dilara Askerova notes that Farid has been in an Iranian prison for a year on false charges of espionage. He has serious health problems. "For 5-6 months now, he has been having neurological seizures several times a day, his jaw is cramping and his teeth began to fall out. Despite repeated appeals, the mother was never allowed to talk to her son. I am very worried about his future. As a doctor, I know that this will leave a serious mark on his health and it will take many years for rehabilitation." Dilara Askerova asks Ilham Aliyev to help free Farid Safarli and return him to Azerbaijan.

In February last year, a student at the University of Jena in Germany, Farid Safarli, went to Iran in February to meet his girlfriend, who studied with him and disappeared. It was not possible to get information about the fate of Farid Safarli for a long time. The fact that he was arrested on charges of espionage in Iran became known only on June 1. The charge against him was later changed to "intent to commit espionage." The court sentenced Farid Safarli to 2 years in prison. The investigation did not provide any evidence. Farid Safarli stated in court that he does not accept the charge and the verdict of the court.