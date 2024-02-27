Novruz holiday has begun...

Each passing day brings us closer to the time when, after the Khidir Nabi holiday (1), Wednesdays will be celebrated, which are an important part of the Novruz holiday.

The history of this holiday...

The Zoroastrian traditions of the Azerbaijanis make themselves felt in the Novruz holiday. Zoroastrianism is associated with the name of the prophet Spitama Zarathustra (Zardushta, Zoroaster) and developed as monotheism in the 1st millennium BC (in the 7th-6th centuries BC).

Scientists still cannot accurately determine the birthplace of the prophet Zarathustra, but most believe that he came to this world during the 6th-5th centuries BC. on the territory of modern Iranian Azerbaijan.

What does Zarathustra teach?

Being a monotheistic religion, Zoroastrianism, like Islam, prescribes the daily five-time namaz (praying), asserts the existence of Paradise, Hell, the passage of people across the Chinvad Bridge over the hellish abyss (in Islam it is Sirat - a hair bridge over hell) on the Day of Judgment, when it will be established is a man a righteous or a sinner.

This holiday is celebrated to this day

Despite the thousands of years have passed since that time, today's Azerbaijanis still celebrate the Spring Equinox and the New Year as a holiday, as their distant ancestors did.

A number of peoples of our area, due to some factors, do not celebrate Novruz holiday. The main reason is that in different periods and under different regimes, including the Soviet era, it was banned. But the Azerbaijani people have defended their holiday and still not only celebrate it, but do it more and more solemnly.

After the restoration of national and state independence by Azerbaijan in the 90s of the 20th century, Novruz was declared an official state holiday, and holidays were declared non-working.

In Azerbaijan, a festive bonfire, symbolizing the beginning of the New Year and the celebration of Novruz, is lit by the President of the Republic in Icherisheher (in the Fortress) near the Maiden Tower.

Holiday of National Consciousness

It should also be noted that Novruz is not just a historical fact of updating the time of calculation for the congregations; in fact, it represents the significance of national identity.

Wednesdays before the new year

Before the onset of the new year, four celebratory chershenbe (Wednesdays) are consistently celebrated. They begin to be celebrated on Tuesdays in the evening (Çərşənbə axşamı), as if anticipating, meeting the holiday. So, on February 27, the first time this year, the Water Wednesday will be celebrated ; it is also called the First Wednesday. On this day, before dawn, people go to the source of water, wash and sprinkle each other with water. According to popular belief, a person who has passed through this rite of "renewed water" washes away all the ailment for a whole year.

The second Wednesday, called, Heberchi (Messenger), Usku (Ancient), Adly (Nominal) Wednesday, will be celebrated on March 5. According to tradition, on this day people jump over fire, saying “Let my misfortunes, my failures all burn in fire” – it is believed that the flame cleanses you of all this, of all defeats.

Third Wednesday - Wind Wednesday, or Wind Sowing Tuesday will be celebrated on March 12. It is believed that the wind revives water and fire. The rite of Yel Baba (Grandfather Wind) is associated with the belief of our distant ancestors in the god of the wind.

Finally, Ilakhyr Chershenbe (Final Wednesday), or Soil Wednesday - awakening of soil, will be celebrated on March 19.

According to custom, on the Final Chershenbe people also kindle bonfires, cook pilaf, make semeni (wheat grains germinated in a plate), make khoncha (trays with sweets), eavesdrop at the door in the hope of hearing good omens, light candles, tell fortunes, congratulate a friend on the holiday and etc.

According to the belief, by the Final Chershenbe , the soil becomes ready for sowing, people have more strength to overcome crop shortages.

The crown of the Novruz holiday will be the day of the vernal equinox, which will come on March 20. It is celebrated with national festivities and feasts.