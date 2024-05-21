Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway Resumes Operations

On May 20, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway, recently expanded, marked its new beginning with the launch of its first freight train. Departing from the Absheron Logistics Center, the train, loaded with 20 containers, is set to traverse through Georgia, according to Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

This landmark event follows the completion of extensive repairs on the Georgian section of the BTK, which began on May 16, 2023. These enhancements aim to elevate the railway's status to the principal freight artery of the region, bolstering its capacity to 5 million tons per year. This expansion is expected to significantly improve the efficiency of cargo deliveries from China and Central Asian countries to Europe via Azerbaijan.

The growing volume of transit cargo, which has more than doubled in recent years to reach 6.8 million tons in 2023, underscores the increasing significance of the BTK as a pivotal transport corridor. The heightened activity along this route highlights its critical role in facilitating freight transport across Eurasia.

In a strategic move to further enhance the railway's operations and attract new cargo, Azerbaijan and Georgia have established a joint venture dedicated to the management of the BTK. This partnership is anticipated to not only improve transportation efficiency but also draw more goods through this corridor.

The reopening of the Georgian section of the BTK is a significant milestone not just for Azerbaijan and Georgia, but for the entire region, enhancing the development of trade and economic ties between the East and West.