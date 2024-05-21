Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway Resumes Operations
On May 20, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway, recently expanded, marked its new beginning with the launch of its first freight train. Departing from the Absheron Logistics Center, the train, loaded with 20 containers, is set to traverse through Georgia, according to Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.
This landmark event follows the completion of extensive repairs on the Georgian section of the BTK, which began on May 16, 2023. These enhancements aim to elevate the railway's status to the principal freight artery of the region, bolstering its capacity to 5 million tons per year. This expansion is expected to significantly improve the efficiency of cargo deliveries from China and Central Asian countries to Europe via Azerbaijan.
The growing volume of transit cargo, which has more than doubled in recent years to reach 6.8 million tons in 2023, underscores the increasing significance of the BTK as a pivotal transport corridor. The heightened activity along this route highlights its critical role in facilitating freight transport across Eurasia.
In a strategic move to further enhance the railway's operations and attract new cargo, Azerbaijan and Georgia have established a joint venture dedicated to the management of the BTK. This partnership is anticipated to not only improve transportation efficiency but also draw more goods through this corridor.
The reopening of the Georgian section of the BTK is a significant milestone not just for Azerbaijan and Georgia, but for the entire region, enhancing the development of trade and economic ties between the East and West.
Economics
-
Uzbekneftegaz, the state oil and gas company of Uzbekistan, is close to concluding an agreement to acquire a stake in the Shah Deniz gas condensate project on the Azerbaijani shelf of the Caspian Sea, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov said at the II Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Interregional Forum on May 21.
-
In a step to bolster bilateral relations, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have signed a roadmap to prepare for the upcoming state visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Uzbekistan, scheduled for August. The agreement was signed during the II Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Interregional Business Forum held in Guba, Azerbaijan, by Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov and Uzbek Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov.
-
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has taken significant steps to ensure compliance with laws on combating illegal financing by imposing fines on two non-bank credit institutions, Finca Azerbaijan and PSG Finance, for violations of financial legislation. This action underscores the Central Bank's continued commitment to combating money laundering and terrorist financing in the country.
-
- 21 May 2024, 13:26
The II Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Interregional Forum commenced today in Guba, Azerbaijan, aiming to explore and expand cooperation across various sectors between the regions of the two countries. Organized by the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and supported by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, this forum stands as a pivotal event for bolstering regional ties.
