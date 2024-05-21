U.S. 'Fundamentally' Wants Ukraine To Win War, State Dept Says

The United States said on Monday that it aims for Ukraine's victory and the defeat of Russia in the war initiated by the Kremlin, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

"We fundamentally want to see Ukraine win this war and have made that clear, including, I think, by providing them with billions of dollars in security assistance," State Department's Spokesperson Matthew Miller told a daily briefing when responding to TURAN's questions.

Miller's comments came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters over the weekend that he believed that Ukraine's partners were "afraid of Russia losing the war" and that they would like Kyiv "to win in such a way that Russia does not lose."

"We want to see Ukraine win, which, by its very nature, means Russia losing the war," Miller said in response.

The spokesperson also recalled that Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced during his visit to Kyiv the strategic defeat of Russia in this war. "I think our position - who we want to see win this war and who we want to see lose - has been pretty clear for more than two years now," Miller concluded.