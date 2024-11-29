CIS Economic Council Meets in Moscow, Highlights Regional Economic and Transport Cooperation

The 104th meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Economic Council was held in the Russian capital, with representatives from member states discussing enhanced economic collaboration and key regional initiatives. Azerbaijan was represented by First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov.

The meeting was chaired by Alexei Overchuk, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Government and chairman of the CIS Economic Council. Reports on the council's progress were presented by Overchuk and CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev.

A comprehensive review of the activities of the Interstate Council for Exhibition, Fair, and Congress Activities for 2018–2023 was delivered by Sergey Shogurov, Director General of CSTNS and head of the council. Since 2002, under the CIS Heads of State's directive, efforts have focused on establishing permanent exhibition pavilions for member states, with the council playing a pivotal role.

Delegations discussed a wide range of economic cooperation topics, including the development of National Industrial Development Strategies, measures to enhance nuclear energy safety, and proposals for a new protocol aimed at boosting collaboration in industrial sectors.

The next meeting of the CIS Economic Council is scheduled for April 28, 2025, in Tashkent.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Alexei Overchuk highlighted a significant increase in cargo transportation across the Russian-Azerbaijani border, reporting a fivefold rise. He attributed this to the growing focus on the modernization of international checkpoints and the strategic importance of the “North-South” International Transport Corridor.

“For the first time, the Russian government has established a Deputy Prime Minister responsible for transport and logistics. The North-South Corridor is critical for connecting northern Europe, Eastern countries, and the Global South. This includes creating and expanding routes through the Black Sea, the South Caucasus, and the Caspian regions,” Overchuk said.

Overchuk emphasized progress in developing the western route of the corridor, which runs along the Caspian Sea coast through Russia and Azerbaijan to Iran.

“A modern road linking Russia and Iran through Azerbaijan is already operational, facilitating this growth in cargo traffic,” he added. “The Russian government prioritizes the modernization of international checkpoints to support this.”

The North-South Corridor has emerged as a vital route for improving trade between Eurasia and the Global South, with Azerbaijan playing a central role in connecting key markets. The enhanced collaboration was seen as a positive step in fostering economic integration among CIS member states.