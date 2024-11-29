  • contact.az Contact
AZAL Resumes Flights to Tel Aviv

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Azerbaijan's national carrier, AZAL, will resume flights from Baku to the capital of Israel, Tel Aviv, and back starting from November 30.

The airline will operate daily flights, according to a statement from AZAL's press service.

Мешает ли менталитет примирению Армении с Азербайджаном? - беседа с Робертом Устяном


