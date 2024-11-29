AZAL Resumes Flights to Tel Aviv
Azerbaijan's national carrier, AZAL, will resume flights from Baku to the capital of Israel, Tel Aviv, and back starting from November 30.
The airline will operate daily flights, according to a statement from AZAL's press service.
