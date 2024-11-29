The Ministry of Internal Affairs Imposes Travel Ban on Azer Gassimly's Wife
The Ministry of Internal Affairs Imposes Travel Ban on Azer Gassimly's Wife
A travel ban has been imposed on Samira Gassimly, the wife of political scientist Azer Gassimly. She herself informed Turan about this. On November 30, she was not allowed to depart from Baku airport for an overseas business trip.
"Initially, they stamped my passport, but then asked me to wait for a minute. After that, they informed me that a 'stop' had been placed on my departure from the country," Gassimly said. According to her, the stop was imposed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs. "This is how they are retaliating against our family, exerting pressure on my husband, Azer Gassimly. This is also related to my personal critical statements," she added. Attempts to get a comment from the Ministry of Internal Affairs were unsuccessful.
Samira Gassimly is known as an expert in political psychology and has provided her commentary in independent media outlets. Earlier, on November 22, her husband, Azer Gassimly, director of the Political Management Institute, was also prevented from leaving the country. A few days later, he was questioned by the Baku police as a witness in connection with several criminal cases. However, he was not provided with any explanation for the travel ban imposed on him.
Leave a review
Politics
-
- 29 November 2024, 21:43
Three members of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA) have been detained over the past two days.
-
- 29 November 2024, 17:28
The losses in Azerbaijan’s defense and security sector for the first 11 months of 2024 amounted to at least 50 people. Of these, 48 were non-combat losses. Two other military personnel died after being injured during an anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh in September 2023, remaining in a coma for an extended period, reports the Caspian Defense Studies Institute.
-
Several dozen employees of Georgia’s Ministry of Defense have declared their commitment to the course of EU and NATO membership, calling it the only path to the country's security. They issued a joint statement against the backdrop of the government’s decision to freeze negotiations on EU accession.
-
On Friday, the State Security Service (SGB) issued an official statement confirming the arrest of Gahraman Mammadov, the assistant military attaché of Azerbaijan in the U.S., who was previously detained in Istanbul with 70 kg of gold. Mammadov is accused of smuggling in conspiracy with another Azerbaijani citizen, Anar Gassimov, and foreign nationals.
1 comment
Ruslan
2024-11-29
Это следовало ожидать я честно говоря слушаю часто Азера Гасымлы часто он был в гостях на канале у Османгызы и уже тогда понимал что его так спокойно не оставят я говорил уже что у нас власти нет если ее нет значит и законов нет конституция не работает значит будет беспредел Азер Гасымлы в своих речах критиковал власть а им это не нравится даже малейшая критика...