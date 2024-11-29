The Ministry of Internal Affairs Imposes Travel Ban on Azer Gassimly's Wife

A travel ban has been imposed on Samira Gassimly, the wife of political scientist Azer Gassimly. She herself informed Turan about this. On November 30, she was not allowed to depart from Baku airport for an overseas business trip.

"Initially, they stamped my passport, but then asked me to wait for a minute. After that, they informed me that a 'stop' had been placed on my departure from the country," Gassimly said. According to her, the stop was imposed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs. "This is how they are retaliating against our family, exerting pressure on my husband, Azer Gassimly. This is also related to my personal critical statements," she added. Attempts to get a comment from the Ministry of Internal Affairs were unsuccessful.

Samira Gassimly is known as an expert in political psychology and has provided her commentary in independent media outlets. Earlier, on November 22, her husband, Azer Gassimly, director of the Political Management Institute, was also prevented from leaving the country. A few days later, he was questioned by the Baku police as a witness in connection with several criminal cases. However, he was not provided with any explanation for the travel ban imposed on him.