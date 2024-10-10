PreCOP29 Kicks Off in Baku: Setting the Stage for Global Climate Negotiations

Delegates from around the world gathered on Thursday in the capital of Azerbaijan for the preliminary session of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (PreCOP29), laying the groundwork for next month’s critical climate discussions. This meeting, which marks a pivotal moment for international climate negotiations, is expected to serve as a forum for participants to align their positions ahead of the full-scale COP29 summit.

Held under the theme “Raising Ambitions and Ensuring Action,” PreCOP29 aims to strengthen commitments made under the Paris Agreement and draft a roadmap for the November summit. Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Mukhtar Babayev, in his role as President of COP29, opened the session, emphasizing the need for an inclusive and action-driven dialogue. His remarks were echoed by Sultan A. Al Jaber, President of COP28 and the UAE’s Special Envoy on Climate Change, who underscored the urgency of tackling climate change through enhanced international cooperation.

The high-level meeting, which will last for two days, brings together representatives from over 100 countries and a constellation of international organizations. In addition to Minister Babayev and Mr. Al Jaber, key figures such as UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed and UNFCCC Executive Secretary Simon Stiell are expected to address the gathering. Their presence reflects a shared commitment to finding consensus on some of the most pressing issues, including climate adaptation, financing mechanisms, and the New Collective Quantitative Goal (NCQG) — a proposed framework for funding climate initiatives in developing countries.

Discussions at PreCOP29 are centered around three critical themes: "The New Collective Quantitative Goal," "Adaptation, Loss and Damage," and "Mitigation of Climate Change." Each of these topics is seen as a pillar for a comprehensive approach to combating the impacts of climate change and will set the parameters for debates in November. Participants are also expected to address the Roadmap for "Mission 1.5: Strengthening International Cooperation," a joint initiative by the COP Chairmanship Troika — consisting of the UAE, Azerbaijan, and Brazil — aimed at enhancing transparency and support for climate action worldwide.

During a plenary session titled “The Road to COP-29,” delegates will outline what they believe would constitute a successful outcome at the November summit and identify their top priorities for achieving it. For many, these priorities will revolve around achieving a “balanced package” that reconciles differing views on adaptation and mitigation, particularly among countries with divergent economic interests.

“The time for incremental changes is over,” Mr. Stiell remarked ahead of the session. “We need to be bolder, more inclusive, and more coordinated in our efforts. COP29 must be the moment when we move from ambition to action.”

This year’s PreCOP is notable not only for its location but also for the geopolitical dynamics it brings to the forefront. As Azerbaijan assumes a leadership role in global climate discussions, it faces the challenge of mediating between the often competing priorities of developed and developing countries. In his statement addressed to the participants, President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that Azerbaijan’s leadership at COP29 would serve as a catalyst for “real, tangible progress on the global climate agenda.”

In one of the parallel sessions, the COP28 and COP29 Presidencies, along with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), will present consensus-based findings on the role of renewable energy in achieving climate goals. With Azerbaijan’s strategic focus on transitioning to a greener economy and the UAE’s investments in clean energy, both countries are positioning themselves as pivotal players in the global transition to renewable energy sources.

On October 11, the United Kingdom, Vanuatu, and Azerbaijan will jointly host the 2024 Ministerial Conference on Climate and Development. The conference will focus on the theme “Human Development for a Climate-Resilient Future,” emphasizing the link between climate resilience and socio-economic development. Participants are expected to explore strategies for integrating climate resilience into development planning, with particular attention to vulnerable communities.

As the two-day meeting unfolds, it is evident that the stakes are high for both Azerbaijan and the international community. PreCOP29 is not only a rehearsal for the grander negotiations in November but also an opportunity to build trust, resolve contentious issues, and ensure that all voices — particularly those of the most affected countries — are heard and reflected in the final outcomes.

The Baku summit will culminate in November’s full COP29 session, where nearly 200 countries will gather to negotiate the next phase of the Paris Agreement’s implementation. With the world facing unprecedented climate-related challenges, expectations are high that COP29 will deliver actionable commitments.

As delegates in Baku continue to navigate these complex negotiations, the focus remains on bridging divides and fostering a sense of shared responsibility. “The climate crisis knows no borders,” UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed reminded the audience. “It’s time for us to act with the urgency and unity that this crisis demands.”

PreCOP29’s success will be judged not only by the agreements reached but also by the momentum it generates for COP29 — a summit that may prove to be a defining moment in the global fight against climate change.