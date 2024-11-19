  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Partly cloudy12.40 C
  • Wednesday, 20 November 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(6 hours ago)
  • Home page
  • Economics
  • Revived Soviet Tradition: Azerbaijan Encourages Waste Recycling with Tree Seedlings
Revived Soviet Tradition: Azerbaijan Encourages Waste Recycling with Tree Seedlings

Revived Soviet Tradition: Azerbaijan Encourages Waste Recycling with Tree Seedlings

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Revived Soviet Tradition: Azerbaijan Encourages Waste Recycling with Tree Seedlings

In an effort to tackle waste and promote environmental awareness, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources is revisiting a familiar Soviet-era practice: recycling glass and household waste. This time, however, the reward is not spare change but a greener future—quite literally.

On November 21 at 2:00 PM, the Ministry will launch its first "Trade Trash for Seedlings" campaign. The event, held in front of the Bravo supermarket near Koroğlu metro station, offers citizens an eco-friendly incentive to dispose of their waste responsibly. Participants can exchange 35 liters of empty plastic bottles, 5 liters of glass bottles, or ten used batteries for a free seedling, which they can plant in a location of their choice.

The initiative, jointly organized by the Ministry of Ecology and the Bravo supermarket chain, is part of broader efforts to instill waste-sorting habits and proper disposal practices among Azerbaijanis. The Ministry’s website notes that the campaign aims to raise public awareness about the benefits of recycling while offering a tangible reward that contributes to environmental restoration.

The campaign resonates with a practice familiar to many older Azerbaijanis who remember recycling as an integral part of daily life in Soviet times. Back then, families regularly returned empty glass bottles to stores, receiving modest but meaningful sums in return—10 kopecks for a half-liter bottle (enough for an ice cream cone or half a kilogram of white bread), a contribution that supplemented many household budgets.

Fast forward to today, and Azerbaijan's recycling economy has evolved. Attempts to introduce modern recycling systems, such as automated "reverse vending machines," have largely failed. These machines, designed to accept bottles and issue small monetary rewards, were installed in major supermarkets across Baku but soon fell into disrepair or failed to offer sufficient incentives for widespread use.

Some small suburban stores and vendors still accept glass jars, offering a symbolic 10 kopecks per jar. However, with inflation and rising prices, the purchasing power of these kopecks pales in comparison to their value in Soviet times, making this practice less appealing to modern consumers.

The Ministry’s "Seedlings for Trash" initiative aims to revitalize recycling by linking it to a cause that resonates with Azerbaijan’s environmental aspirations. Beyond cleaning streets and public spaces, the campaign aligns with national goals to expand green spaces and mitigate the effects of climate change.

Organizers hope the visible reward of a seedling—a symbol of growth and sustainability—will inspire citizens to rethink their approach to waste. “It’s not just about recycling; it’s about fostering a culture of responsibility and environmental care,” a Ministry representative said.

While the initiative has drawn public interest, its success will depend on logistical execution and sustained community participation. Previous attempts to implement systematic recycling faced hurdles, including public skepticism and a lack of infrastructure.

1 comment

  • Ч

    2024-11-19

    Да, ладно сказки рассказывать! Эта власть сама деревья и уничтожает. Могу показать документально

    Cavab ver

Leave a review

Economics

  • Azerbaijan Seeks Investment Boost from Oman and Gulf States Economics
    • 19 November 2024, 21:25

    Azerbaijan Seeks Investment Boost from Oman and Gulf States

    As part of the COP29 climate summit, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, held a key meeting with Ibrahim Al-Isri, Chief Investment Officer of the Oman Investment Authority (OIA). The discussions underscored the growing economic collaboration between Azerbaijan and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

    Read more
  • U.S. Presidential Elections Impact the Size of the "New Collective Goal" for Climate Financing Economics
    • 19 November 2024, 21:21

    U.S. Presidential Elections Impact the Size of the "New Collective Goal" for Climate Financing

    Sources from two negotiation teams at COP29 reported to journalists on Tuesday, November 19, that the volume of the "New Collective Quantified Goal" (NCQG) for climate financing, being discussed this week in Baku, is unlikely to exceed USD 500 billion. This limitation is attributed to the negotiation stance of the U.S. delegation in light of the shift in power following the presidential elections in the United States.

    Read more
  • G20 Negotiators to Remain at COP29 in Baku Until New Climate Finance Goal Is Reached – Stiell Economics
    • 19 November 2024, 17:06

    G20 Negotiators to Remain at COP29 in Baku Until New Climate Finance Goal Is Reached – Stiell

    G20 leaders, in their final declaration at the Rio de Janeiro summit on November 19, have issued a clear directive to their negotiators at COP29 in Baku: do not leave without agreeing on an ambitious "New Collective Quantified Goal" (NCQG) for climate financing, UNFCCC Executive Secretary Simon Stiell announced Tuesday.

    Read more
  • Azerbaijan Hosts COP29 Panel on Agriculture and Climate Resilience Economics
    • 19 November 2024, 17:00

    Azerbaijan Hosts COP29 Panel on Agriculture and Climate Resilience

    A panel discussion under the theme "Heritage Development for a Sustainable Future: Agriculture, Culture, and Adaptation to Climate Change" was held as part of the 29th session of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29). The event, organized at the ICESCO Blue Zone pavilion, focused on integrating agricultural heritage with modern practices to address climate change, biodiversity preservation, and sustainable development.

    Read more

Follow us on social networks

News Line