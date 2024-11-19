  • contact.az Contact
  • Military-Technical Cooperation Between Azerbaijan and Pakistan Discussed
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

The First Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan and Chief of the General Staff, Kerim Veliyev, is currently in Pakistan for the defense exhibition and seminar "IDEAS 2024." During his visit, Veliyev met with the Director General of Pakistan's Strategic Plans Division, Yusuf Jamal, according to the press service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense. The talks focused on issues related to military and military-technical cooperation between the two countries.

