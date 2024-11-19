Military-Technical Cooperation Between Azerbaijan and Pakistan Discussed
Military-Technical Cooperation Between Azerbaijan and Pakistan Discussed
The First Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan and Chief of the General Staff, Kerim Veliyev, is currently in Pakistan for the defense exhibition and seminar "IDEAS 2024." During his visit, Veliyev met with the Director General of Pakistan's Strategic Plans Division, Yusuf Jamal, according to the press service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense. The talks focused on issues related to military and military-technical cooperation between the two countries.
-
- Economics
- 19 November 2024 16:30
-
Politics
-
- 19 November 2024, 22:59
"The war has destroyed more than 3 million hectares of forest in Ukraine. We have forest fires every day, our water and land resources are polluted". This was stated by the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Svetlana Hrynchuk at a press conference in the Ukrainian pavilion of the COP29 climate convention conference in Baku on 19 November.
-
- 19 November 2024, 21:37
Countries around the world must reduce emissions by 9% annually throughout this decade to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated on November 19 at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro.
-
- 19 November 2024, 17:51
On November 19, the Sabail District Court of Baku granted the prosecution's request to extend the pretrial detention of Talysh researcher Iqbal Abilov for another four months, his lawyer, Rovshan Rahimov reported. According to the lawyer, the defense considers Abilov’s detention to be unjustified and disputes the charges brought against him. Abilov himself also rejected the accusations. The defense plans to file an appeal against the court's decision.
-
On November 19, a debate titled "No Climate Justice Without Space and Meaningful Participation" took place as part of COP29. The event was organized by Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, and a number of other human rights organizations.
Leave a review