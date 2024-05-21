For violating the laws against the legalization of property obtained by criminal means and the financing of terrorism – a fine of 20 thousand manats
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has taken significant steps to ensure compliance with laws on combating illegal financing by imposing fines on two non-bank credit institutions, Finca Azerbaijan and PSG Finance, for violations of financial legislation. This action underscores the Central Bank's continued commitment to combating money laundering and terrorist financing in the country.
Finca Azerbaijan was found guilty of violating laws aimed at preventing the legalization of criminally obtained property and the financing of terrorism. A comprehensive audit conducted by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan revealed numerous violations, as a result of which the Nasimi court imposed a fine of 20,000 manats. In addition, a high-ranking employee of the organization was personally fined 2,000 manats.
On the other hand, PSG Finance faced tougher sanctions for similar violations, and the Khatai court imposed a fine of 100,000 manats.
Uzbekneftegaz, the state oil and gas company of Uzbekistan, is close to concluding an agreement to acquire a stake in the Shah Deniz gas condensate project on the Azerbaijani shelf of the Caspian Sea, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov said at the II Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Interregional Forum on May 21.
In a step to bolster bilateral relations, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have signed a roadmap to prepare for the upcoming state visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Uzbekistan, scheduled for August. The agreement was signed during the II Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Interregional Business Forum held in Guba, Azerbaijan, by Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov and Uzbek Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov.
- 21 May 2024, 13:26
The II Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Interregional Forum commenced today in Guba, Azerbaijan, aiming to explore and expand cooperation across various sectors between the regions of the two countries. Organized by the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and supported by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, this forum stands as a pivotal event for bolstering regional ties.
- 21 May 2024, 12:28
On May 20, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway, recently expanded, marked its new beginning with the launch of its first freight train. Departing from the Absheron Logistics Center, the train, loaded with 20 containers, is set to traverse through Georgia, according to Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.
