Interior Ministry reports on seizure of drugs and weapons

Over the past day, the police have seized 46 kg of drugs from illegal trafficking.

During the operational activities carried out by employees of the main directorate for combating organized crime of the Interior Ministry in Baku, as well as in Agjabedi, Shamkir, Yevlakh and Jalilabad regions, suspects in drug trafficking were detained, the press service of the Interior Ministry reported.

Note that 30 kg of marijuana were seized from previously convicted Rufat Asadov, Fazil Gazizov and Tural Mahmudov.

Besides, the police seized 16 kg of cocaine, heroin, opium, methamphetamine and 52 tablets of the potent substance ecstasy from Anar Abbasov, Rashad Mammadov, Murad Askerov and Leyla Mammadova.

In addition, 2 "Makarov" pistols, 1 "Beretta", 3 magazines and 15 cartridges were seized from Baku residents Zamig Aliyev, Elmaddin Abdullazade and the previously convicted Mahir Sadigov.