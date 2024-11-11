The agenda of the Ministry of Economy for COP29

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy has outlined a series of events to be held during COP29, focusing on various economic and climate-related issues, in partnership with international organizations and other countries' officials, the ministry announced.

Key Events:

November 13: The Ministry of Economy will host a High-Level Session with the World Economic Forum titled “The Power of Collaboration: Joining Forces for Net Zero.”

November 14: The Climate Finance, Investment, and Trade Day (Climate FIT Day), co-organized by the Ministry of Economy and the World Trade Organization (WTO), will feature the presentation of the Baku Initiative for Climate Finance, Investment, and Trade (BICFIT).

Business, Investment, and Philanthropy Platform: A series of discussions on climate finance and strategic partnerships will be held under this platform.

Green Finance Action Fund Launch: An event on "Empowering a Sustainable Future: Driving Green Growth through Finance" will include the introduction of the Climate Finance Action Fund (CFAF).

Ministerial Meetings: Dialogues on the CAREC Partnership for Climate, Innovation, and Trade; the Turkic States Organization's Climate and Green Economy Partnership; and the SPECA Climate and Innovation Dialogue will be conducted.

November 15 - Energy, Peace, Aid, and Recovery Day: The Ministry of Economy, in collaboration with Harvard University's "Growth Lab," will unveil a "Green Growth" portal, and host discussions on "Carbon Pricing: Current Challenges and New Strategies" and the role of private sector involvement in climate resilience.

November 16 - Science, Technology, and Innovation Day: Events will include a conference on the role of SMEs in the green economy, discussions on "The Impact of Artificial Intelligence: A New Era in Digital Economy Management," and exploring AI's transformative power in reducing environmental impacts.

November 20 - Urbanization, Transport, and Tourism Day: The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will lead a roundtable with green city leaders from the SPECA region, alongside a briefing on the SPECA Multilateral Trust Fund.

Agreements and Meetings: The Ministry of Economy and its affiliated entities are expected to sign documents with the Islamic Development Bank, the International Trade Centre, and several foreign companies. Additionally, multiple bilateral meetings with international organizations and foreign officials are planned.

The ministry emphasized that these events aim to strengthen collaboration, address climate challenges, and promote sustainable economic growth.