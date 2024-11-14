WB: Annual environmental damage in the South Caucasus countries is estimated at $100 million
At the COP29 event titled "Climate Finance Landscape in the South Caucasus and Central Asia" held on November 14, Roland Price, Regional Director of the World Bank for the South Caucasus, highlighted the substantial economic and environmental damage faced by the countries of the South Caucasus, which she estimated at around $100 million annually.
Price noted that addressing the region's challenges requires not only financial investments but also skilled human resources. “In many municipalities, securing financial resources for green initiatives is difficult, and there is a shortage of qualified specialists. Grant programs need to be implemented in the South Caucasus to address these gaps,” Price stated.
Touching upon the decarbonization process in the region, Price pointed out the underutilization of renewable energy (RE) sources, particularly for heating buildings and powering transportation. "As the World Bank, we are supporting the diversification of South Caucasus economies and the implementation of decarbonization projects. This aligns with both the economic interests and a sustainable future for the countries in the region," she added.
