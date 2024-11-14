Weather on Friday

On November 1, the weather in the capital will be cloudy, with light rain in some areas during the night and morning. There will be a moderate southwest wind. The temperature at night will range from +7 to +10°C, and during the day it will be +12 to +15°C. Humidity will be 70-80% both at night and during the day. No precipitation is expected across the country. There may be fog in some areas, with a moderate west wind.

In lowland areas, the temperature at night will be from +5 to +9°C, and during the day it will range from +12 to +17°C. In the mountains, temperatures will drop to -4°C at night, with daytime temperatures ranging from +3 to +8°C.