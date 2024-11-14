Weather on Friday
On November 1, the weather in the capital will be cloudy, with light rain in some areas during the night and morning. There will be a moderate southwest wind. The temperature at night will range from +7 to +10°C, and during the day it will be +12 to +15°C. Humidity will be 70-80% both at night and during the day. No precipitation is expected across the country. There may be fog in some areas, with a moderate west wind.
In lowland areas, the temperature at night will be from +5 to +9°C, and during the day it will range from +12 to +17°C. In the mountains, temperatures will drop to -4°C at night, with daytime temperatures ranging from +3 to +8°C.
Economics
14 November 2024 14:21
Social
14 November 2024, 11:19
After introducing six innovative products to its subscribers in a short time, Bakcell was honoured with the "Most Successful Rebranding" award at the prestigious international advertising and marketing competition "Felis." The award ceremony took place at the traditional "Brand Week" event held on 8 November 2024 in Istanbul.
14 November 2024, 01:21
The International Coalition for Democratic Renewal (ICDR) and Forum 2000 Foundation expressed grave concerns over the escalating repression of civil society in Azerbaijan, issuing a joint statement. The groups highlighted the government's intensified crackdown on lawyers, journalists, activists, and human rights defenders, painting a stark picture of a country where dissenting voices are systematically silenced.
13 November 2024, 23:45
The Times Higher Education (THE), a leading international organization with an audience of 60 million and ranked among the world's top 100 networks in the field of education and skills assessment, has published a comprehensive article titled “Calls for the Release of Azerbaijani Scholar as Climate Summit Begins.” THE, known for its annual ranking of world universities, notes that while a major fossil fuel producer hosts a gathering of global leaders, it is cracking down on dissenters. Human rights groups are urging the Azerbaijani government, which is hosting the COP29 climate conference, to release a scholar detained after criticizing fossil fuel policies.
13 November 2024, 14:59
On Thursday, overcast weather is expected in the capital will be overcast, with light rain possible in the morning. There will be a moderate southeast wind. The temperature at night will be between +8 and +10°C, and during the day, it will range from +12 to +15°C. Humidity will be 65-75% both at night and during the day. Precipitation will occur in the eastern part of the country. There may be fog in some areas, with a moderate east wind.
