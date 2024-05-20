president.az
Azerbaijani President: we have very big plans in the energy sector
We have very big plans in the energy sector. Two hydroelectric power plants with a capacity of 280 megawatts are planned to be built here, President Ilham Aliyev stated in his speech at the ceremony of commissioning the Khudaferin hydroelectric complex and the opening of the Giz Galasi hydroelectric complex built on the Araz River. The Head of State noted that the equal sharing of energy capacities will also bring additional benefits to both countries – Azerbaijan and Iran.
"I must inform you that the liberated Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur regions, as well as the Nakhchivan region, have been declared green energy zones in Azerbaijan. These regions make up about 25 percent of our territory,” Ilham Aliyev said.
According to him, the creation of "green energy" sources in these regions will benefit the entire region. Over the past three years, hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of 270 MW have been built on the lands liberated from occupation.
“We have a specific program to increase the production capacity of these plants to 500 MW, and it will be resolved in the next two to three years,” the President of Azerbaijan stressed.
At the same time, Ilham Aliyev noted that, given the completion of the modernization of power transmission lines between Iran and Azerbaijan, “the ongoing electric power projects will benefit both our countries and other interested countries.”
