Azerbaijan's electricity exports decreased 7 times in the first quarter

Over the past period, Azerbaijan has established itself as a reliable partner supplying Europe not only with oil, but also with gas, an article published by the EU Reporter, based in Brussels. "Caspian gas has become a guarantee of stability for a number of European countries. Responding to the growing needs of the region, the parties agreed to increase gas supplies to Europe to 20 bcm per year by 2027. The corresponding memorandum was signed in the summer of 2022 by President Ilham Aliyev and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen," the article says.