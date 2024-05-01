Azerbaijan's electricity exports decreased 7 times in the first quarter
In the first quarter of this year, “Azerenergy” OJSC (the state monopoly for the transportation and export of Azerbaijani electricity) exported electricity worth $40.3 million, the April bulletin "Export Review" of the Center for Analysis and Communication of Economic Reforms of Azerbaijan. According to the report, this is $240.6 million or 7 times less than the same period last year.
Over the past period, Azerbaijan has established itself as a reliable partner supplying Europe not only with oil, but also with gas, an article published by the EU Reporter, based in Brussels. "Caspian gas has become a guarantee of stability for a number of European countries. Responding to the growing needs of the region, the parties agreed to increase gas supplies to Europe to 20 bcm per year by 2027. The corresponding memorandum was signed in the summer of 2022 by President Ilham Aliyev and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen," the article says.
- 1 May 2024, 07:45
Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov will take part in the Kyrgyz Energy Forum, which will be held in Vienna in June, Kyrgyz Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibrayev said in an interview with the “Khabar” news agency.
- 1 May 2024, 07:42
Azerbaijani Ambassador to Bulgaria Huseyn Huseynov discussed with the acting Minister of Energy of this country Vladimir Malinov the possibility of supplying additional volumes of Azerbaijani energy resources to Bulgaria. The diplomat announced this on his page on the social network X.
- 1 May 2024, 07:40
In the first quarter of this year, SOCAR Polymer LLC, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), exported products worth $56.4 million,
