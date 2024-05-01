Azerbaijan's electricity exports decreased 7 times in the first quarter

    • flag_AZ
In the first quarter of this year, “Azerenergy” OJSC (the state monopoly for the transportation and export of Azerbaijani electricity) exported electricity worth $40.3 million, the April bulletin "Export Review" of the Center for Analysis and Communication of Economic Reforms of Azerbaijan. According to the report, this is $240.6 million or 7 times less than the same period last year.

