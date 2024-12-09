BP-Azerbaijan VP Warns of Consequences of Artificially Accelerating the Energy Transition
BP-Azerbaijan VP Warns of Consequences of Artificially Accelerating the Energy Transition
Artificially accelerating the energy transition could cause serious environmental damage, the Vice President of BP-Azerbaijan for Communications and External Relations, Bakhtiyar Aslanbeyli, stated at an international scientific conference on "Sustainable Environment: Transition to Green Energy" in Baku.
He explained that traditional energy sources create a significant environmental burden in terms of carbon emissions. At the same time, there is a need to shift the balance toward renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and hydrogen to meet humanity's growing energy needs. The main goal of this transition is to reduce atmospheric emissions.
“The speed of transition is an important aspect. A common mistake on a global scale is the claim that the energy transition can be achieved instantly, in a short time. It must be done gradually because an artificial acceleration will cause great harm to the environment and ultimately force us to return to traditional energy sources,” he emphasized.
Aslanbeyli also discussed the experiences of European countries in this field: "A few years ago, European countries prematurely and without assessing their actual needs stopped coal mining and decommissioned nuclear reactors. However, when consumption grew, renewable energy sources could not meet the demand, and as a result, traditional energy production had to be resumed."
-
- Energy
- 9 December 2024 07:26
-
Energy
-
Changes have been made to the decree of the President of Azerbaijan "On certain measures related to the second stage of development of the “Shah Deniz” gas-condensate field and other projects for the creation of the Southern Gas Corridor," dated February 25, 2014. On December 10, 2024, President Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.
-
- 11 December 2024, 07:27
BP-Azerbaijan has presented a photo album and website featuring Azerbaijani artists from various generations, showcasing their selected works created over the past 60 years. The photo album has been published in three languages: Azerbaijani, English, and Russian.
-
- 11 December 2024, 07:24
The President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdymukhamedov, has signed a decree allowing the state corporation Turkmenenergo to sign an additional agreement for the supply of electricity to Afghanistan, according to Turkmenistan's State News Agency.
-
- 11 December 2024, 07:20
OPEC countries, during a ministerial conference, have extended the mandate of Kuwait’s representative, Haitham Al-Ghais, as Secretary General of the organization for another three years, the statement of OPEC.
Leave a review