Jabrayil Energy Hub to Be Connected to the Power Grid of Nakhchivan and Türkiye
The Nakhchivan green energy concept will be ready in the coming weeks, Orkhan Zeynalov, Deputy Minister of Energy, stated at the international scientific conference on "Sustainable Environment: Transition to Green Energy" in Baku.
"The technical and economic justification for the Nakhchivan-Azerbaijan-Türkiye green energy corridor is underway, and a model is being developed for exporting electricity from Nakhchivan to Türkiye. As a second option, the scenario of connecting the Jabrayil energy hub to the power systems of Nakhchivan and Türkiye is also being considered," he said.
The Deputy Minister added that significant steps are being taken to enhance the sustainability of the national electricity grid. He stated that by 2027, 2 GW of renewable energy capacity will be integrated into the grid.
"By 2030, an additional 7 GW of capacity is planned, of which 5 GW will be exported to Europe: 4 GW via the Black Sea underwater cable, and 1 GW through the Nakhchivan-Azerbaijan-Türkiye green energy corridor," Zeynalov explained.
