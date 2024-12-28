Dear subscribers of Turan-Energy!
The Turan-Energy team congratulates you on the upcoming New Year and wishes you prosperity and great success in your business in 2025!
The next issue of Turan-Energy will be released on January 8, 2025.
28 December 2024
Yesterday, the national electricity companies of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan signed a founding agreement to create a joint venture called "The Commonwealth of the Green Corridor," a publication on the social media account of Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy. "The joint venture, headquartered in Baku, is an
28 December 2024
In 2025, the State Agency on Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan will receive 1 million 862 thousand manats from the state budget for its operations. According to the document, this is a 4.4% reduction compared to 2024.
28 December 2024
The process of developing the route for a gas pipeline from Russia through Kazakhstan to China has been initiated. This was announced by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak in an interview with the "Russia-24" TV channel.
28 December 2024
The full conversion of Almaty’s TEC-2 (Thermal Power Plant-2) to gas is planned to be completed by 2026, Minister of Energy Almasadam Satkaliyev announced during a meeting with the city’s residents, according to the ministry’s press service. He reminded that JSC "AlES" is implementing a project to convert the power plant to gas in order to address environmental issues in the city.
