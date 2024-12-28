U.S. Sanctions Georgian Tycoon Ivanishvili For Undermining Democracy To Benefit Russia

The United States on Friday sanctioned Georgian billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, a tycoon widely seen as the country's de facto leader, saying he was undermining democracy for the benefit of Russia, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.



The sanctions freeze any U.S. assets belonging to Ivanishvili, the State Department and U.S. Treasury officials told reporters Friday afternoon. The new measures will also block transactions involving entities owned by Ivanishvili, the officials added.



Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that Ivanishvili and his party had "derailed Georgia's Euro-Atlantic future", leaving it vulnerable to Russia, "which continues to occupy more than 20 percent of Georgia’s territory."



“We strongly condemn Georgian Dream’s actions under Ivanishvili’s leadership, including its ongoing and violent repression of Georgian citizens, protestors, members of the media, human rights activists, and opposition figures,” Blinken noted. “The United States is committed to promoting accountability for those undermining democracy and human rights in Georgia.”



The designation of Ivanishvili is the latest in a series of sanctions the U.S. has slapped on Georgian politicians, lawmakers and others this year. Both Republican and Democrat leaders on the Capitol Hill welcomed the latest move and encouraged the Biden administration to continue supporting the Georgian people.



A leading Republican House member Joe Wilson, who currently chairs the bipartisan congressional body Helsinki Commission, wrote on social media that he welcomed the new sanctions and had invited current President Salome Zurabishvili — who has split with the government and backed the protester — "as the only legitimate leader in Georgia" to Donald Trump's presidential inauguration on January 20.



"Ivanishvili hates America and loves China and Iran. He plans to destroy Georgian sovereignty and democracy. Georgia needs free and fair elections immediately," Congressman Wilson noted in a separate social media post.