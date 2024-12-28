Director of Turan News Agency Labels Azerbaijan Airlines Plane Incident as Deliberate Attack

Mehman Aliyev, the director of Azerbaijan's Turan News Agency, has called the downing of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane over Grozny by a Russian missile an act of deliberate murder. His remarks were made during an interview on the "Modern Talking" program hosted by Rasim Balaev.

Aliyev described the missile strike as a tragic incident that could potentially be labeled accidental. However, he underscored that the refusal of Russian air traffic control services to allow the damaged aircraft to make an emergency landing at Russian airports, coupled with their directive to divert the plane over the Caspian Sea toward Kazakhstan's Aktau, demonstrated intentional malice.

"This action, forcing the plane to cross the Caspian, likely aimed to ensure the aircraft crashed in the sea, thereby concealing evidence of the missile strike. It appears the Russian side hoped for the plane to go down in territorial waters," Aliyev asserted.

In a dramatic turn of events, the pilots of the ill-fated plane managed to safely reach Kazakhstan, thwarting what Aliyev described as an apparent attempt to destroy crucial evidence. He labeled the incident a "premeditated crime" and called for those responsible to face justice.

The incident has sparked outrage and intensified calls for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack and the subsequent handling of the emergency.