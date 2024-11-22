EU Warns of Risk of Backtracking on Fossil Fuel Commitments at COP 29

The European Union (EU) has warned participants at the 29th UN Climate Change Conference (COP 29) in Baku that any backsliding on the commitments made last year at COP 28 in Dubai regarding the transition away from fossil fuels would be unacceptable. The EU insists that a similar commitment be included in the final decisions of this year’s conference.

“No one should pretend that the previous conference didn’t happen,” stated European Energy Commissioner, Wopke Hoekstra. If the provision on phasing out fossil fuels is not included, last year's COP will be considered a failure, said Lydia Pereira, head of the European Parliament delegation in Baku. However, she expressed confidence that UAE delegates would strongly support wording related to phasing out fossil fuels.