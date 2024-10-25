Iran Proposes to Create Energy Transit Network Within BRICS
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian proposed at the BRICS summit to create a new transit network for trading energy resources among member countries. "Iran, due to its strategic location, serves as a transit hub for several international transport corridors, including the North-South and East-West corridors. By developing fruitful cooperation, we can establish a new transit network for trading energy resources and other goods within BRICS," Pezeshkian's press service reported.
- 25 October 2024, 11:13
Slovak President Peter Pellegrini will visit Azerbaijan in the coming days, the head of state announced this during a conversation with journalists on October 24, according to Slovak media.
- 25 October 2024, 11:11
As of September 30, 2024, the assets of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) have increased by 9.4% compared to the beginning of 2024. According to SOFAZ's report, the Fund's assets reached $61.7 billion by the end of September this year, up from $56.4 billion at the start of the year.
- 25 October 2024, 11:09
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) plans to invest approximately $200 million in the "Khizi-Abseron" wind power project, Javid Abdullayev, director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources (AREA) under the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan announced.
- 25 October 2024, 11:05
The commissioning of the "Khizi-Abseron" wind power station is planned for the fourth quarter of 2025, Javid Abdullayev, director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources, informed journalists.
