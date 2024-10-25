  • contact.az Contact
Iran Proposes to Create Energy Transit Network Within BRICS

The news agency Turan
Iran Proposes to Create Energy Transit Network Within BRICS

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian proposed at the BRICS summit to create a new transit network for trading energy resources among member countries. "Iran, due to its strategic location, serves as a transit hub for several international transport corridors, including the North-South and East-West corridors. By developing fruitful cooperation, we can establish a new transit network for trading energy resources and other goods within BRICS," Pezeshkian's press service reported.

