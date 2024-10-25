1.7% of credit investments in Azerbaijan are problematic
1.7% of credit investments in Azerbaijan are problematic
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan has released a statistical bulletin on the results of January-September 2024.
The document says that by the end of September AZN 480 million of loans were overdue in the country. This is up by 1.5% from the end of August.
Note that the problem loans grew by 9.6% as compared to the end of the last year and dropped by 7.65% over the past year.
A share of loans past due as of 1 October in the total loan portfolio was 1.7%. On 1 September, the figure stood at 1.7%, at the beginning of the year - 1.8%, and on 1 October last year - 2.4%.
Finance
-
- 25 October 2024, 15:34
Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov, who is on a visit to the US capital Washington, informed the public about his regular meetings. The chief banker announced this on social networks. The Azerbaijani official met with the new chairman of the Swiss National Bank Martin Schlegel and Discussed the current state of economic relations between our countries, as well as the possibilities of deepening cooperation between the central banks of both countries.dition, T.Kazimov met with Georgy Yordanov, Managing Director of 'City Group', head of the public sector of the developing region of Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, as well as Burak Chicheksevar, head of sales in the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe Region, discussed global macroeconomic trends in the development of our country. The two countries exchanged views on the prospects for further expansion of cooperation relations.
-
- 25 October 2024, 13:22
By the decision of the Listing Committee of Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) an auction on placement of ordinary, undocumented registered shares of "Diadem" JSC (construction company) with the code AZ1002022809 ISIN in the amount of AZN 0.1 million has been completed.This is reported by the BSE.
-
- 25 October 2024, 13:10
'Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund' has announced financial indices for the first half of 2024.
-
- 25 October 2024, 12:59
In January-September 2024, Azerbaijan's state budget revenues from the non-oil and gas sector totalled AZN 14,530.5 million, which is up by 1.6% from the forecast and up by 10.7% from the same period of 2023. This was reported by the Ministry of Finance.
Leave a review