1.7% of credit investments in Azerbaijan are problematic

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan has released a statistical bulletin on the results of January-September 2024.

The document says that by the end of September AZN 480 million of loans were overdue in the country. This is up by 1.5% from the end of August.

Note that the problem loans grew by 9.6% as compared to the end of the last year and dropped by 7.65% over the past year.

A share of loans past due as of 1 October in the total loan portfolio was 1.7%. On 1 September, the figure stood at 1.7%, at the beginning of the year - 1.8%, and on 1 October last year - 2.4%.