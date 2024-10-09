Oil Production at Kashagan Halted for Scheduled Maintenance

Scheduled major repairs began on Monday at the Kashagan oil and gas field in Kazakhstan. The Ministry of Energy reported that the repairs, initially planned to start on October 3, were rescheduled to October 7. Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev informed reporters that the maintenance would last 30 to 40 days, with management from the NCOC consortium aiming to complete it in 30 days. In 2023, the field produced 18.8 million tons of oil. NCOC shareholders include KMG Kashagan B.V., Shell Kazakhstan Development B.V., Total EP Kazakhstan, and others.