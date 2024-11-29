OPEC+ Discusses Possible Delay in Oil Production Increase
OPEC+ Discusses Possible Delay in Oil Production Increase
Key OPEC+ countries have begun discussions about the potential delay of the planned oil production increase, which was scheduled for January. This delay could last several months, according to Bloomberg.
It is noteworthy that eight OPEC+ countries (Algeria, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Oman) have already postponed the gradual monthly return to the market (by 180-200 thousand barrels per day) of a 2.2 million barrels per day production cut twice.
According to Bloomberg, these countries are uncertain whether the market conditions allow for an increase in production starting in January, and may delay this plan for a few months.
The OPEC+ ministerial monitoring committee meeting and the OPEC+ ministerial meeting are scheduled for December 5.
Energy
-
- 29 November 2024, 07:43
From January to October of this year, Azerbaijan exported 89,712 tons of crude oil to France, valued at $57.085 million, the monthly report of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.
-
- 29 November 2024, 07:41
From January to September 2024, Azerbaijan exported 8.462 bcm of gas to Türkiye, the monthly report of the Energy Market Regulatory and Control Authority of Türkiye (EPDC). According to the report, this is 1.7% lower than the same period in 2023.
-
- 29 November 2024, 07:38
In the first ten months of 2024, Azerbaijan exported 1.733 billion kWh of electricity, valued at $93.561 million, the monthly report of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan. According to the report, the value of exports decreased by $254.56 million (73.12%) and the volume dropped by 1.676 billion kWh (49.16%) compared to the same period last year.
-
- 29 November 2024, 07:36
In the period from January to October 2024, gas production in Russia increased by 8.2%, reaching 578.2 bcm. “Gazprom” increased its production by 13%, reaching 370 bcm, the monthly report of Rosstat.
Leave a review