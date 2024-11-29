Protests and Clashes with Police in Tbilisi

Riot police in Tbilisi used water cannons late Friday night to disperse thousands of protesters gathered outside Georgia’s Parliament building on Rustaveli Avenue and Chichinadze Street. Rustaveli Avenue, in particular the square in front of the parliament, as well as the alleys were completely cleared of protesters. Demonstrations broke out on the evening of November 28 after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced plans to postpone negotiations on Georgia's accession to the European Union until 2028. His government also declared its intention to reject EU budgetary grants until 2028, claiming Georgia would then be economically prepared to begin membership negotiations.

The Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs repeatedly urged protesters to disperse, citing public safety concerns. However, tensions rose overnight, leading to clashes between demonstrators and police. Many protesters, soaked by water cannons in temperatures around 7°C (45°F), refused to leave, ignoring calls to retreat.

As a result of the riots, three policemen and dozens of protesters were injured, some of whom required medical attention after police used pepper spray.

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili joined the demonstrators late Thursday evening, condemning the government’s decision and calling for new parliamentary elections. “Today’s constitutional coup has ended Georgia’s path to Europe and pushed us towards Russia,” she told reporters. Zourabichvili, a vocal critic of the ruling Georgian Dream party, accused it of violating constitutional commitments to European integration.

The protest movement has galvanized opposition parties, which claim that October's parliamentary elections were rigged. Opposition leaders, who boycotted Parliament after the elections, are demanding snap elections. Zourabichvili met with EU ambassadors and opposition figures in an effort to rally support and pressure the government to reverse its decision.

Prime Minister Kobakhidze defended his position, arguing that the EU had used the prospect of negotiations as a "tool of blackmail." Presenting his government’s program, "Only With Peace, Dignity, and Prosperity Toward Europe," Kobakhidze emphasized that Georgia’s integration into the EU would occur only on the country’s terms.

“The idea of EU membership cannot be viewed as an act of charity,” Kobakhidze stated, asserting that Georgia would meet EU standards by 2030.

Georgia's decision to delay EU negotiations marks a turning point in the country’s political landscape, deepening divisions between the government, opposition, and public sentiment. The ramifications could significantly impact Georgia’s foreign relations and domestic stability in the coming years.