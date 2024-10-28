Price of Azerbaijani Oil Ends the Week Above $76/barrel

The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil, Azeri Light, was sold for $76.63 based on CIF contracts on the last day of the past week.

The average price of Azeri Light oil under CIF contracts increased by $0.25 compared to the previous week, reaching $75.67 per barrel. The maximum price during this period was $76.63 per barrel, while the minimum was $74.31 per barrel.

Last week, the average price of Azeri Light oil under FOB contracts at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $74.17 per barrel, which was $0.30 higher. The maximum price reached $75.16 per barrel, while the minimum was $72.78 per barrel.