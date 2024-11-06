SOCAR Participates in International Oil Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi
The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is participating in the international oil exhibition and conference taking place in the UAE from November 4 to 7, the company's official page on social media "X."
"SOCAR is represented with its own booth at the International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi - ADIPEC 2024," the company stated.
It is noteworthy that more than 16,500 representatives from various countries and 1,600 speakers are participating in ADIPEC 2024. Over 350 sessions are planned to take place during the conference.
-
- Energy
- 6 November 2024 07:47
-
Energy
-
- 6 November 2024, 08:00
Between January and September 2024, Georgia increased its natural gas imports from Russia by 6.5% in value, totaling $90.09 million, the data of the country's National Statistics Service (Sakstat). The overall volume of natural gas imports into Georgia dropped by 18.2%, amounting to $250.33 million.
-
- 6 November 2024, 07:58
According to the announced program of the event, 50 presidents, 10 vice presidents, 20 heads of government, and two crown princes from parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change will deliver speeches at the high-level segment of the World Summit on Climate Action at COP29, taking place on November 12-13.
-
- 6 November 2024, 07:55
Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, has traveled to Italy for a visit. According to the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, Shahbazov will participate in the first ministerial meeting of the World Fusion Energy Group (WFEG) under the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which will be held on November 6 in Rome.
-
- 6 November 2024, 07:47
From January to September this year, the average daily oil production at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) offshore fields (operated by BP) was 339,000 barrels. According to BP-Azerbaijan's quarterly report, this represents a 7.88% decline compared to the same period last year, which equals about 29,000 barrels per day.
Leave a review