SOCAR Participates in International Oil Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is participating in the international oil exhibition and conference taking place in the UAE from November 4 to 7, the company's official page on social media "X."

"SOCAR is represented with its own booth at the International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi - ADIPEC 2024," the company stated.

It is noteworthy that more than 16,500 representatives from various countries and 1,600 speakers are participating in ADIPEC 2024. Over 350 sessions are planned to take place during the conference.