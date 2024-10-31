Azerbaijani banks purchase more than $6 billion dollars of currency at auctions this year
In January-October 2024, Azerbaijani banks purchased currency worth $6,116.8 million at auctions held jointly by the Central Bank and the State Oil Fund. This was reported by the Central Bank.
According to the data, it is up by 2.15 times from the same period of 2023.
Only in October, the purchase of currency by banks amounted to $738.7 million, which is up by 2.5 times from a year ago.
