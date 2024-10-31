Criminal case on violations at ‘General Hospital’ clinic initiated
A criminal case has been initiated over violations of the law at the private medical centre ‘General Hospital’ in Garachuhur settlement of Surakhani district of Baku.
The General Prosecutor's Office reports that the investigation has been initiated on the basis of citizens' appeals. There were strong suspicions of issuing false certificates of incapacity to work by officials of the clinic to individuals.
A criminal case under Article 313 (official forgery) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan was opened in Surakhani district prosecutor's office and the investigation is ongoing.
