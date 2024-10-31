CBA reduces number of territorial departments by 2 times

As of the end of this year, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) decided to reduce the number of territorial departments by 2 times at the end of this year. This is reported on the website of the structure.

The CBA explained its decision by optimisation of business processes. Thus, it is planned to terminate the activities of Ganja and Guba regional centres, Sumgayit city department, while Yevlakh reserve centre, Bilasuvar regional centre and Nakhchivan AR department will continue their activities.

‘This decision is due to developing the regional infrastructure of local banks for cash logistics, meeting the demand for cash in the respective regions through this infrastructure and increasing the efficiency of business processes.

Banks and national postal operator served in Ganja regional centre will be served in CBA's Yevlakh reserve centre, and banks and national postal operator served in Guba regional centre and Sumgait city department will be served in CBA's administrative buildings located at 90 Rashid Beybutov street, Baku City, Nasimi district and 10 Aliyar Aliyev street, Narimanov district,’ the CBA said in a statement.

The structure also recommended citizens to apply to the administrative building at 27 Byulbul Avenue, Sabail district, Baku city, as well as to offices in Yevlakh, Bilasuvar and Nakhchivan due to the replacement of national currency notes unsuitable for circulation, acceptance of old-style national currency notes for new-style ones, sale of jubilee and commemorative currency notes.