‘Baku Stock Exchange’ conducted AZN 37 billion worth of transactions in 9 months

‘Baku Stock Exchange’ has published operational indices for January-September 2024.

In 9 months, 60,640 transactions worth AZN 37,073.1 million were conducted at the BSE. This is up by 2.3 and 6.6 times from the same period of the last year, respectively.

Given this, 81.1% of the BSE turnover, or AZN 30,080.6 million, fell on repo operations. This is up by 3.5 times from a year ago.

In the reviewed period, the value of transactions in government securities declined by 14.7% to AZN 5,269.4 million, while the value of transactions in corporate securities rose by 66.4% to AZN 1,723.1 million.