‘Baku Stock Exchange’ conducted AZN 37 billion worth of transactions in 9 months
‘Baku Stock Exchange’ has published operational indices for January-September 2024.
In 9 months, 60,640 transactions worth AZN 37,073.1 million were conducted at the BSE. This is up by 2.3 and 6.6 times from the same period of the last year, respectively.
Given this, 81.1% of the BSE turnover, or AZN 30,080.6 million, fell on repo operations. This is up by 3.5 times from a year ago.
In the reviewed period, the value of transactions in government securities declined by 14.7% to AZN 5,269.4 million, while the value of transactions in corporate securities rose by 66.4% to AZN 1,723.1 million.
8 October 2024, 12:04
The delegation of the Baku Stock Exchange made a business visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
8 October 2024, 10:54
'Unibank' announced a 20 million manats bond issue. The bank has placed the bond issue prospectus in the electronic disclosure system of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
8 October 2024, 10:13
'A-Qrup Insurance' insurance company has won an open tender for voluntary medical insurance of employees of 'Karabakh Revival Fund', as well as voluntary insurance of vehicles of the structure.
8 October 2024, 10:08
