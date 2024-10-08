Reshuffles in army leadership continue
On the eve it became known about dismissal of two more commanders of army corps of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.
In particular, Major General Munasib Babayev was dismissed from the post of commander of the 4th Army Corps (Baku), and Colonel Oruj Abdullayev was dismissed from the post of commander of the 3rd Corps (Shamkir).
A day earlier it became known about the dismissal of Lieutenant General Mais Barkhudarov, commander of the 2nd Army Corps.
It may be recalled that all army corps of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces are part of the Ground Forces. There is no official statement on the reasons for the dismissal of these commanders, but informed military sources told Turan News Agency that the personnel reshuffle has been carried out at the suggestion of Deputy Defense Minister, Commander of the Ground Forces Hikmet Mirzoyev.
Lieutenant General Hikmet Mirzoyev, former commander of the Special Forces, and his subordinates played a decisive role in Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War. After the war, he was promoted to the rank and position of Deputy Defence Minister.
According to experts, Mirzoyev will become Azerbaijan's next Defense Minister.
