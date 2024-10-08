Namig Islamzadeh appointed Deputy Defence Minister - Commander of the Air Force of Azerbaijan

Namig Islamzadeh appointed Deputy Defence Minister - Commander of the Air Force of Azerbaijan

Major General Namig Islamzadeh has been appointed Deputy Minister of Defence - Commander of the Air Force of Azerbaijan by the order of the President of Azerbaijan.

Note that the post of the Air Force Commander was vacant after the retirement of Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov in May this year.

At the same time, Islamzadeh has been appointed acting Commander of the Air Force.

Islamzadeh, 50, is a native of the Barda region. He graduated from the Higher Military Aviation School of the Republic of Turkey.

He took part in the second Karabakh war, and was awarded the title ‘Hero of the Patriotic War’, other orders and medals, including for the liberation of Fizuli and Khojavand.

Since 2021, he is Deputy Commander of the Azerbaijani Air Force.