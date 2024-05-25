Expected changes to the budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 have been announced

On the evening of May 24, the Ministry of Finance announced the relevant draft law of amendments, which are expected to be introduced into the state and review budgets for 2024. The document posted on the Ministry's website will be discussed on May 27 at a meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship. Thus, according to the bill, the budget price of Azerbaijani oil increases by $15 per barrel from $ 60 to $75.

It is expected that the revenues of the revised state budget will amount to 36,353 million manats (currently 34,173 million manats), and expenditures - 39,707.3 million manats (currently 36,763 million manats). Thus, the budget should have a deficit of 3,354.3 million manats (currently 2,590 million manats).

It is expected that the budget revenues of the revised review will amount to 43,480 million manats (currently 38,998 million manats), and expenditures - 45,591.8 million manats (currently 42,376 million manats.) Thus, the budget should have a deficit of 2,111.8 million manats (currently 3,379 million manats.)