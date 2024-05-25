Expected changes to the budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 have been announced
On the evening of May 24, the Ministry of Finance announced the relevant draft law of amendments, which are expected to be introduced into the state and review budgets for 2024. The document posted on the Ministry's website will be discussed on May 27 at a meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship. Thus, according to the bill, the budget price of Azerbaijani oil increases by $15 per barrel from $ 60 to $75.
It is expected that the revenues of the revised state budget will amount to 36,353 million manats (currently 34,173 million manats), and expenditures - 39,707.3 million manats (currently 36,763 million manats). Thus, the budget should have a deficit of 3,354.3 million manats (currently 2,590 million manats).
It is expected that the budget revenues of the revised review will amount to 43,480 million manats (currently 38,998 million manats), and expenditures - 45,591.8 million manats (currently 42,376 million manats.) Thus, the budget should have a deficit of 2,111.8 million manats (currently 3,379 million manats.)
25 May 2024, 11:44
The Government of Azerbaijan has revised the budget of the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund, which was included in the consolidated budget, the Ministry of Finance announced. Thus, as a result of the revision, the forecast of the Fund's income and expenses was increased from 2,811.4 million manats to 2,850.3 million manats.
25 May 2024, 11:33
The Government of Azerbaijan has revised the budget of the State Oil Fund (SOFAZ) included in the consolidated budget and updated revenue and expenditure forecasts, the Ministry of Finance.
The forecast of the deficit of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 increases by 764.3 million manats, of which 600 million manats will be provided by funds raised from an internal loan, the draft law on amendments to the law ” On the state budget for 2024."
25 May 2024, 11:03
According to the updated forecast of the Government of Azerbaijan, in 2024 the country should produce a gross domestic product (GDP) worth 121.3 billion manats, the Ministry of Finance. The report says that this is by 3 billion manats more than the forecast presented during the preparation of the draft state budget.
