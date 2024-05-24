    • flag_AZ
Last update

Foreign diplomats in Lachin

The news agency Turan
On May 24, COP29 Presidency invited the 29-year-old Foreign diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to participate in the Lachin Climate Action Dialogue. Here, the COP29 leadership team laid out the Presidency’s vision and goals for a successful year of climate negotiations, the message of the representative office on the “X” website. Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the Head of State for International Affairs, addressed the diplomats.

