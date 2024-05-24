The flag of Azerbaijan is raised over the returned villages of the Gazakh region (updated)

Today, Azerbaijani border guards took 4 villages of the Gazakh region under protection, which were returned as a result of the process of delimitation of the border with Armenia. The flag of Azerbaijan has been raised over the villages of Baganis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Heyrimli and Gizilkhajili, the command of the Border Troops reported to the head of state Ilham Aliyev.

It should be recalled that these villages of Gazakh were occupied by Armenian formations in the early 90s. Villages were burned down, and their inhabitants partially died or became refugees.

* * *

4 villages of Gazakh region returned to Azerbaijan.

As a result of the delimitation operations, the border line between Azerbaijan and Armenia with a length of 12.7 km was determined. This ensured the return to Azerbaijan of the territories (6.5 km2) of 4 villages of the Gazakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan: Baganis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrymli and Gyzylhajyly, the office of Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Government of Azerbaijan, reported.

On May 24, the territories of these villages were taken under control by the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The National Security Council of Armenia also confirmed the completion of the delimitation of the specified section of the border. On the Armenian side, most of the delimited border has also already been transferred to the protection of border guards.

Note that border guards will take the border under guard near the village of Kirants until July 24.--