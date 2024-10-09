Shares and bonds to be sold remotely in Azerbaijan
In the near future you will not need to go to the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) to buy and sell shares and bonds in Azerbaijan.
The announcement of the novelty was provided in the local press by BSE Chief Commercial Administrator Ogtay Gasymov.
According to him, this will be possible after the launch of the new electronic trading system and will make securities trading more accessible.
‘The new system has already been formed and functional. It is just talking about connecting to it from a distance. That is, market participants, investors should be given the opportunity to connect to the exchange via mobile applications of investment companies. And here we have practically completed the work. Tests have been completed in full, and the system is working in real mode, this opportunity will be provided in the coming days. Investment companies connect to the system in line with their internal level of technological readiness. Two companies have already been connected,’ he noted.
